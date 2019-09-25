News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Domingo withdraws from Met Opera after harassment reports

Domingo withdraws from Met Opera after harassment reports
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 06:33 AM

Placido Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Metropolitan Opera following accusations of sexual harassment.

The 78-year-old classical music star had been scheduled to sing the title role in the season debut of Verdi’s “Macbeth” on Wednesday night, which would have been his first performance in the United States since the reports.

Domingo had sung in rehearsals, and the Met had said as late as Monday that he was scheduled to perform on Wednesday.

The company says in a statement “The Met and Mr Domingo are in agreement that he needed to step down.”

Boris Johnson dodges Brexit in UN speech on technology

