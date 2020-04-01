News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dolly Parton donates 1 million US dollars to coronavirus research

Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 08:35 PM

Country music star Dolly Parton is donating 1 million US dollars to help fund coronavirus research.

The 9 To 5 singer, actress and philanthropist tweeted that she is donating the funds to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research.

The 74-year-old is also working with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read a children’s book on YouTube every Thursday for 10 weeks.

The Imagination Library provides children with free books through the post every month and the programme is available in all 50 US states and five countries.

Parton’s readings will air online once a week on the Imagination Library’s Facebook page at midnight UK time.

