Dolly Parton donates 1 million US dollars to coronavirus research

Country music star Dolly Parton is donating 1 million US dollars to help fund coronavirus research.

The 9 To 5 singer, actress and philanthropist tweeted that she is donating the funds to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research.

I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 1, 2020

The 74-year-old is also working with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read a children’s book on YouTube every Thursday for 10 weeks.

The Imagination Library provides children with free books through the post every month and the programme is available in all 50 US states and five countries.

Parton’s readings will air online once a week on the Imagination Library’s Facebook page at midnight UK time.