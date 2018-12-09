NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dog that survived California wildfire guarded home for weeks

Sunday, December 09, 2018 - 07:10 AM

A dog that survived the catastrophic wildfire in Northern California apparently protected the ruins of his home for almost a month until his owner returned.

Madison was there waiting when Andrea Gaylord was allowed back to check on her burned property in Paradise this week.

Ms Gaylord fled when the November 8 fire broke out and decimated the town of 27,000.

Madison, who apparently guarded his burned home for nearly a month (Shayla Sullivan via AP)

An animal rescuer who responded to Ms Gaylord’s request to check on Madison first spotted the male Anatolian shepherd mix several days later.

Shayla Sullivan said the outdoor guard dog was apprehensive and kept his distance.

Ms Sullivan left food and water for him regularly until Ms Gaylord got back on Wednesday.

She also helped locate Madison’s brother Miguel, another Anatolian shepherd mix that was taken to a shelter 85 miles away in the confusing aftermath of the wildfire.

Imagine the loyalty of hanging in in the worst of circumstances and being here waiting

“If (the evacuees) can’t be there I’m going to be and I’m not going to give up on their animal until they can get back in,” Ms Sullivan said.

The dogs reunited on Friday when Ms Gaylord came back to the property with Miguel and brought Madison his favourite treat: a box of Wheat Thin crackers.

Ms Gaylord told news station ABC10 she could not ask for a better animal.

“Imagine the loyalty of hanging in in the worst of circumstances and being here waiting,” she said.

“Their instinctual job is to watch the flocks and we’re part of them,” Ms Gaylord said about her dogs. “It’s a comforting feeling.”

- Press Association


