NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Dog rescued while swimming 210kms off Thailand

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 01:59 PM

A dog found swimming more than 210kms from shore by workers on an oil rig crew in the Gulf of Thailand has been returned safely to land.

A worker on the rig belonging to Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Vitisak Payalaw, said on his Facebook page that the dog was sighted last Friday swimming towards the platform.


He said they were lucky to spot it because if there had been waves it probably would not have been visible.

The dog made it to the platform, clinging to the support structure below deck without barking or whimpering, Vitisak wrote.

The crew managed to rescue the dog by putting a rope around its neck and hauling it up. He said the crew speculated it might have fallen off a fishing trawler, and dubbed him Boon Rod, or Survivor.

The dog was delivered by boat on Monday at the southern port of Songkhla and was declared in good shape after being delivered to the animal protection group Watchdog Thailand.


Vitisak said if the dog was unclaimed, he would like to take it to his home in northeast Thailand.

READ MORE

Police hunt for suspect who posed as delivery man to shoot woman with crossbow

More on this topic

Dog rescued while swimming 135 miles off Thailand

Are You 'fur' real? Mum and daughter host kitten cuddling party in Cork

Montana Brown says Coachella festival ‘smelt like gerbils’

Emma Bunton brushes off rumours of Spice Girls rift as Mel B misses rehearsal

KEYWORDS

Dogoil rigrescueThailand

More in this Section

Lancashire Policeman sprayed with ammonia on duty seriously ill

Travel chaos and more than 120 arrests amid London climate change protests

Security threat prompts Madrid skyscraper evacuation

UK Defence Secretary ‘does not like’ idea of legal aid for IS bride Shamima Begum


Lifestyle

As Notre Dame faces reconstruction – 4 other landmarks built in the French Gothic style to visit

Finding the right spot for antiques in your home can determine their survival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »