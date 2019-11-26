Doctors remove 7.4kg kidney from patient in Dehli

Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram hospital in Dehli have removed a kidney weighing 7.4kgs from a 56-year-old patient.

The man had digestive issues and suffers from a condition called Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease, causing cysts to grow all over the kidney.

Doctors at the hospital believe that the kidney is the largest ever removed in India.

Dr Sachin Kathuria told the BBC that the man had contracted a bad infection that was not responding to antibiotics and that his other kidney is even bigger than the one they removed.

The Hindu reports that the man is recovering well and has been discharged while on dialysis and awaiting a renal transplant.