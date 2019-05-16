NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

DNA find helps explain breathing problems in dogs

Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 07:18 PM

A DNA mutation linked to breathing problems in popular dog breeds has been discovered by scientists.

Breathing difficulties are often associated with flat-faced breeds, but experts have found that the mutation is also carried by a breed that has proportional noses.

Scientists believe the finding could raise the prospect of genetic tests to identify at-risk animals and help breeders avoid producing affected pups.

Breeds such as French and English bulldogs and pugs are commonly affected by a condition called Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS), which leaves dogs gasping for breath.

It was thought that their short faces were the only explanation for their breathing problems, but Norwich terriers – which have proportional noses – suffer from a similar breathing problem called Upper Airway Syndrome.

A team led by The Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, studied DNA from more than 400 Norwich terriers, while vets carried out clinical examinations.

The researchers pinpointed a DNA mutation in a gene called ADAMTS3, which is not linked to skull shape and has previously been found to cause fluid retention and swelling.

The mutated version of the gene was also found to be common in French and English bulldogs, which the team said may help to explain why those breeds can develop breathing problems and complications after surgery to treat them.

The institute’s Dr Jeffrey Schoenebeck, who led the study, said: “BOAS is a complex disease. Although skull shape remains an important risk factor, our study suggests that the status of ADAMTS3 should be considered as well.

“More studies are needed to dissect the complex nature of this devastating disease.”

The study, published in PLOS Genetics, also involved experts from the Royal Veterinary College and the University of Bern in Switzerland.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

dogsUniversity of Edinburgh

More in this Section

Basque militant separatist arrested in French Alps after 17 years as fugitive

Former US president Jimmy Carter out of hospital after hip surgery

Theresa May agrees to set timetable for her departure from Downing Street

Facebook takes action against campaign aimed at disrupting foreign elections


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about A-beauty, the Aussie skincare trend taking over

Sustainability Month special: How going green can still be stylish

What is moringa? The new superfood could help beat stress and fatigue

From Kim Kardashian to Alicia Keys: Five celebs spreading skin positivity

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »