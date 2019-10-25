News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Distressed support dogs delay flight from Gatwick

By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 11:28 AM

Two support dogs delayed a flight from Gatwick to the US for almost two hours.

The dogs, and their owners, had to be taken off the Norwegian aircraft yesterday after the animals began showing signs of distress in the cabin.

The flight had been heading towards Austin in Texas, and arrived an hour and 38 minutes late.

The Norwegian plane was flying from Gatwick to Austin, Texas (Norwegian/PA)
The Norwegian plane was flying from Gatwick to Austin, Texas (Norwegian/PA)

A Gatwick spokesman said: “The support dogs were fully verified and met all requirements, including passports and paperwork, when passing through airport security and boarding.”

Norwegian Air said: “The safety and security of our passengers and crew is always our number one priority.

“Flight DI7181 from Gatwick to Austin had not yet departed when the captain took the decision to offload emotional support dogs and their two owners at the gate due to the dogs showing signs of distress in the cabin.”

