Disney delays reopening of California theme parks

Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 04:38 AM

Disney has postponed the reopening of two theme parks until it receives guidelines from the state government in California.

It had hoped to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on July 17 after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus.

But California said it would not issue guidelines until after July 4, the company said.

The company said: “Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials.”

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened earlier this month (Kin Cheung/AP)
Governor Gavin Newsom “appreciates Disney’s responsiveness to his concerns about reopening amid the recent increases in Covid-19 infections across many Southern California counties,” his spokesman Nathan Click said.

“The governor, the state and our public health experts continue to be in contact with the company and their workers – as well as other theme parks in the state – as we track and combat the spread of the virus.”

The company said it still planned to proceed with reopening Disney World in Florida on July 11, while Disney resorts in Shanghai and Hong Kong have already reopened.

California is seeing a Covid-19 spike, recording a 69% increase in new cases this week.


