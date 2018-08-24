Home»Breaking News»world

Disgraced ex-Trump lawyer Cohen crowdfunding legal bills

Friday, August 24, 2018 - 11:17 AM

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is asking the public for help paying his legal bills, and one anonymous donor has already given 50,000 dollars (£39,000).

Through his lawyer, the president’s former “fixer” says collecting contributions through a GoFundMe page set up after his guilty plea this week is the only way to ensure the truth comes out about the president.

It is also the latest sign that Cohen is broke.

  • $1.4m - amount he owes to IRS
  • $130,000 - amount paid to Stormy Daniels
  • $150,000 - amount paid to Karen McDougal
  • $500,000 - target of the Michael Cohen Truth Fund

He owes at least 1.4 million dollars (£1.09 million) to the Internal Revenue Service after pleading guilty on Tuesday to tax evasion, campaign finance violations and bank fraud, and has racked up millions of dollars in debt.

“He’s without resources and owes a lot of money,” lawyer Lanny Davis said in television interviews.

Cohen, who once said he would “take a bullet” for Mr Trump, said in court on Tuesday that the president directed him to arrange payments of 130,000 dollars (£100,000) to porn star Stormy Daniels and 150,000 dollars (£115,000) to former Playboy model Karen McDougal to buy their silence about alleged affairs before the election.

By Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe page dubbed the “Michael Cohen Truth Fund” had raised more than 149,000 dollars from about 2,770 donations. It has a goal of 500,000 dollars (£390,000).

- Press Association


