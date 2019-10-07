News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Discovery of 20 new moons puts Saturn ahead of Jupiter

Discovery of 20 new moons puts Saturn ahead of Jupiter
By Press Association
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 09:21 PM

The solar system has a new winner in the moon department.

Twenty new moons have been found around Saturn, giving the ringed planet a total of 82.

That beats Jupiter and its 79 moons.

If it is any consolation to the Jupiter crowd, our solar system’s biggest planet — Jupiter — still has the biggest moon.

Jupiter’s Ganymede is almost half the size of Earth.

By contrast, Saturn’s 20 new moons are minuscule, each barely three miles in diameter.

The Carnegie Institution for Science’s Scott Sheppard, who led the discovery team, says 100 even tinier moons may be orbiting Saturn, still waiting to be found.

Mr Sheppard and his team used a telescope in Hawaii to spot Saturn’s 20 new moons over the summer.

READ MORE

Apple fans bid goodbye to iTunes in latest Mac update

More on this topic

Astronauts take spacewalk to replace old batteriesAstronauts take spacewalk to replace old batteries

Gigantic flare ’caused Milky Way to explode three million years ago’Gigantic flare ’caused Milky Way to explode three million years ago’

Woman on a mission: Miss Universe Ireland on her career at NASA Woman on a mission: Miss Universe Ireland on her career at NASA

Astronauts return safely to Earth after flight from International Space StationAstronauts return safely to Earth after flight from International Space Station

TOPIC: Space

More in this Section

UK tells Donald Trump there will be ‘no winners’ in US-EU trade warUK tells Donald Trump there will be ‘no winners’ in US-EU trade war

Extinction Rebellion campaigners bring colour and noise to heart of LondonExtinction Rebellion campaigners bring colour and noise to heart of London

Dairy bull genetically edited to produce hornless calves in CaliforniaDairy bull genetically edited to produce hornless calves in California

Subpoenas for pair amid Trump impeachment inquirySubpoenas for pair amid Trump impeachment inquiry


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps points the way to collecting Poole, a UK pottery that broke the mould in the 1960s and 1970s.Vintage View: Check out the pottery that broke the mould

Childhood sweethearts Michaela Murphy and Trevor Keating were well placed to enjoy a stylish wedding celebration considering the bride is an interior design architect.Wedding of the Week: Childhood sweethearts tie the knot

It’s always good to get out of your online content bubble — and this weekend’s Cork Podcast Festival has plenty of shows worth exploring for something a little different.Podcast Corner: Sex-mad snobs, animal antics and the It Galz

Cork artist Natasha Bourke went on site to film the demolition of the old Fás building, writes Ellie O’ByrneRubble, rubble, toil and trouble: Cork artist Natasha Bourke on the demolition of the old FÁS building

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »