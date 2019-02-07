Did the British press give Tusk 'terrible trouble' for 'hell' Brexit remark?

When European Council president Donald Tusk said yesterday that there is a “special place in hell” reserved for people who promoted Brexit without a plan it sparked both outrage and praise.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar gave Mr Tusk a polite warning after the statement with comments that were picked up on mic.

He told Mr Tusk: "They'll give you terrible trouble in the British press for that".

So did the British press give him "terrible trouble"?

Here are the headlines from the UK media that Mr Tusk's words generated.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Donald Tusk sabotaged Theresa May’s mission to secure vital Brexit concessions from the EU as he said there was a “special place in hell” for Leave campaigners.

Thursday's Daily Telegraph front page: 'Brexiteers have special spot in hell, says Tusk' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/yiwhDZEm6q— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 6, 2019

The comments by the president of the European council also make the front of The Guardian, which says EU frustration with the British government triggered a war of words before the PM heads to Brussels to try and save her Brexit deal.

Guardian front page, Thursday 7 February 2019: Tusk: special place in hell for those who backed Brexit without a plan pic.twitter.com/yuHhbJ73PN— The Guardian (@guardian) February 6, 2019

The Metro runs with the headline: “50 days to Brexit…and all hell breaks loose”.

The Times reports that Mrs May is braced for a bruising encounter with European leaders.

The Times 7/2/2019 Donald Tusk gives a statement including 'I have been wondering what that special place in hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit ..' at the EU headquarters in Belgium. Photo : Yves Herman/Reuters#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday #reuters #brexit @thetimes pic.twitter.com/Rga4NXyand — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) February 6, 2019

And the Financial Times reports that a failure to seal “most” Brexit trade deals has infuriated business leaders.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 7 February https://t.co/4CLUOTwHWy pic.twitter.com/2rfw0ijd1C— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 6, 2019

- Press Association, with reporting from Steve Neville