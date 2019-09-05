News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Devastating from Jo Johnson': British PM’s brother resigns

Jo Johnson. Picture: File photo
By Press Association
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 11:27 AM

The British Prime Minister’s brother Jo Johnson has announced he is quitting politics.

In a tweet this morning, Mr Johnson said: “In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest – it’s an unresolvable tension and time for others to take on my roles as MP and Minister.”

He said that it had been an honour to serve for nine years and to serve as a minister under three Prime Ministers.

Reacting to the announcement by Jo Johnson, Labour MP Ian Murray described the decision as "devastating".

“Even Boris Johnson’s brother knows that he can’t be trusted to make decisions in the national interest. This is devastating from Jo Johnson.”

More to follow.

