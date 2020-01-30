News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
‘Devastated’ Vanessa Bryant offers thanks for support

Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 02:17 AM

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa has spoken publicly for the first time since the helicopter crash that killed her husband, one of their daughters and seven others, taking to Instagram to thank people worldwide for their support.

She also announced the formation of a fund to help support the other families affected by the crash.

“Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” Vanessa Bryant wrote.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.”

An image of Kobe and Gianna Bryant is shown on a giant video screen above the arena as his jersey numbers are displayed on the floor along with spotlights for others who perished in the helicopter crash during a tribute before the Brooklyn Nets-Detroit Pistons NBA game on Wednesday night (Kathy Willens/AP)
The Bryants would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary this April. They had four daughters including Gianna, the 13-year-old who died in the crash.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” Mrs Bryant wrote.

“I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon

It was the first statement from the Bryant family since the crash.

The Los Angeles Lakers — the team Bryant spent 20 years with, winning five championships — held a media session on Wednesday as well, the team’s first since learning of Bryant’s death.

The Lakers were to play against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, a game the NBA postponed out of respect to Bryant, the other victims and the grieving process. The Lakers will next play on Friday, at home against Portland.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them,” Mrs Bryant wrote.

A picture of the late Kobe Bryant is displayed at a memorial near the LA Lakers’ home court at the Staples Centre (Ringo HW Chiu/AP))
“But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

Funeral or memorial plans for Kobe and Gianna are yet to be announced.

Mrs Bryant asked for a continued respect of her family’s privacy as they begin to “navigate this new reality”.

