News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Details yet to be revealed about winner of record UK EuroMillions jackpot

Details yet to be revealed about winner of record UK EuroMillions jackpot
By Press Association
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 01:46 PM

Mystery continues to surround the ticket-holder who has claimed the biggest ever EuroMillions prize won in the UK.

The UK's National Lottery operator Camelot announced on Thursday last week that a single ticket-holder had come forward to claim the £170m (€190m) jackpot prize, two days after the draw.

Camelot said there was as yet no further detail on the claim, including on whether the winner was an individual or a syndicate or where the ticket was bought.

The operator said last week that the prize would be paid out at a ticket validation appointment and the winner would then decide whether or not to remain anonymous.

In the case of previous major EuroMillions wins, the process of validating a claim and reaching the decision of going public or remaining anonymous has tended to take between two days and a week.

The ticket-holder scooped £170,221,000 (€190m) after matching all five main numbers – 07, 10, 15, 44 and 49 – and the two lucky stars – 03, 12 – following the longest-ever series of rollovers.

Yesterday, it was revealed by Irish Lotto chiefs that a Dublin ticket holder is €500,000 richer after winning the EuroMillions Plus draw on Tuesday night.

The winning player is 24th person to win the EuroMillions Plus top prize in Ireland this year.

READ MORE

Latest winner becomes 24th person to scoop €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize this year

More on this topic

Cork family collect €500,000 Euromillions scoop: 'Power of positive thinking' led to winCork family collect €500,000 Euromillions scoop: 'Power of positive thinking' led to win

Latest winner becomes 24th person to scoop €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize this yearLatest winner becomes 24th person to scoop €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize this year

Winning €500k EuroMillions ticket sold in CorkWinning €500k EuroMillions ticket sold in Cork

€190m EuroMillions jackpot won; Irish players scoops €500,000 in Plus draw€190m EuroMillions jackpot won; Irish players scoops €500,000 in Plus draw

TOPIC: EuroMillions

More in this Section

Police and protesters clash in Catalonia for third nightPolice and protesters clash in Catalonia for third night

Commuters fight back after Extinction Rebellion protesters climb on top of TubeCommuters fight back after Extinction Rebellion protesters climb on top of Tube

Hong Kong assembly session halted by new opposition protestHong Kong assembly session halted by new opposition protest

Obama endorses Trudeau in unprecedented moveObama endorses Trudeau in unprecedented move


Lifestyle

I go for a quick run with Jasper the dog (he runs, I walk)Working Life: Margaret Naughton - Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation

We had our first filling last weekend.Learner Dad: As long as other people gave their kids more sugar than we gave ours, we assumed we didn’t have a problem

Experts on bedroom style reveal their top tips to Gabrielle Fagan, so you can create your perfect sleeping space.Let’s go to bed: How to create the cosy winter retreat you’ve always dreamed of

Sink your teeth into our top tips for Halloween dental care.Dental shock: Save your child's teeth from the ‘horrors’ of Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »