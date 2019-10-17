Details yet to be revealed about winner of record UK EuroMillions jackpot

Mystery continues to surround the ticket-holder who has claimed the biggest ever EuroMillions prize won in the UK.

The UK's National Lottery operator Camelot announced on Thursday last week that a single ticket-holder had come forward to claim the £170m (€190m) jackpot prize, two days after the draw.

Camelot said there was as yet no further detail on the claim, including on whether the winner was an individual or a syndicate or where the ticket was bought.

The operator said last week that the prize would be paid out at a ticket validation appointment and the winner would then decide whether or not to remain anonymous.

In the case of previous major EuroMillions wins, the process of validating a claim and reaching the decision of going public or remaining anonymous has tended to take between two days and a week.

The ticket-holder scooped £170,221,000 (€190m) after matching all five main numbers – 07, 10, 15, 44 and 49 – and the two lucky stars – 03, 12 – following the longest-ever series of rollovers.

Yesterday, it was revealed by Irish Lotto chiefs that a Dublin ticket holder is €500,000 richer after winning the EuroMillions Plus draw on Tuesday night.

The winning player is 24th person to win the EuroMillions Plus top prize in Ireland this year.