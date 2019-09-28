News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Details of Donald Trump’s calls with foreign leaders ‘often concealed’

Details of Donald Trump’s calls with foreign leaders ‘often concealed’
By Press Association
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 05:59 PM

The White House severely restricted distribution of memos detailing President Donald Trump’s calls with foreign leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, after embarrassing leaks of his conversations early in his tenure, a former White House official said.

The White House’s handling of Mr Trump’s calls with foreign leaders is at the heart of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

A whistleblower alleges the White House tried to “lock down” Mr Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s new president because officials were worried about his request for help investigating his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The anonymous whistleblower alleges the White House also tried to cover up the content of other calls by moving memos on to a highly classified computer system.

The former White House official acknowledged other calls were concealed, while casting the decision as part of an effort to minimise leaks, not an attempt to hide improper discussions.

The White House was beset by leaks of highly sensitive information in the early days of Mr Trump’s presidency. He was particularly enraged by leaks that disclosed tough conversations with the leader of Mexico on paying for a border wall and with Australia on abiding by an Obama administration deal on asylum seekers.

After those disclosures, a White House adviser raised the possibility of lie detector tests for the small number of people in the West Wing and elsewhere with access to transcripts of Mr Trump’s phone calls.

In previous administrations, rough transcripts of presidential phone calls were kept private, but not housed on the highly classified computer system unless sensitive national security information was discussed.

Summaries of the calls were distributed to relevant officials in the White House, the State Department and other agencies.

The Trump administration’s process curtailed the number of people who had access. The question is now why.

The whistleblower’s complaint paints a picture of a White House scrambling to conceal damaging information about the president, including the July call in which he pressed Ukraine’s leader for help investigating Mr Biden.

The White House released a rough transcript of the call this past week in which Mr Trump repeatedly says Attorney General William Barr and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani could help with that effort. The call came days after Mr Trump ordered a freeze to some military assistance for Ukraine.

The contents of the restricted calls with Mr Putin and Mr bin Salman are unknown. But Mr Trump’s relationship with both leaders has been controversial, given Russia’s attack on the 2016 US election on his behalf and Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations, including the murder of a Washington Post journalist.

On Saturday, a former US ambassador to Nato caught in the middle of the whistleblower complaint resigned from his post as special envoy to the Eastern European nation.

The move followed disclosures Kurt Volker had connected Mr Giuliani with Ukrainian officials to investigate Mr Biden and his family over allegedly corrupt business dealings.

The State Department had no immediate comment on Mr Volker’s resignation and has said only that he put Mr Giuliani in touch with an aide to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Mr Trump has repeatedly sought to discredit the whistleblower in recent days, accusing the anonymous CIA officer of having a political motivation.

His advisers, however, have confirmed some details of the whistleblower’s complaint, but offered different explanations for the White House’s actions.

On Friday, the White House acknowledged the Ukraine call was moved to a highly classified system at the direction of National Security Council lawyers.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Markets mull the political twists of impeaching TrumpMarkets mull the political twists of impeaching Trump

BBC boss on Naga Munchetty row: Dan Walker was not helpfulBBC boss on Naga Munchetty row: Dan Walker was not helpful

Ofcom drawn into row over censure of BBC presenter Naga MunchettyOfcom drawn into row over censure of BBC presenter Naga Munchetty

Trump Doonbeg earned €113,000 for feeding gardaí during Trump's visitTrump Doonbeg earned €113,000 for feeding gardaí during Trump's visit

Donald TrumpJoe BidenKurt VolkerUkrainewhistleblowerWhite HouseTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Police watchdog to assess whether PM should face criminal probe over ArcuriPolice watchdog to assess whether PM should face criminal probe over Arcuri

BBC boss on Naga Munchetty row: Dan Walker was not helpfulBBC boss on Naga Munchetty row: Dan Walker was not helpful

Ofcom drawn into row over censure of BBC presenter Naga MunchettyOfcom drawn into row over censure of BBC presenter Naga Munchetty

BBC: We are not impartial on racism and Naga Munchetty had right to speak outBBC: We are not impartial on racism and Naga Munchetty had right to speak out


Lifestyle

A young Mary Black fills the screen on the Cork Opera House stage, a monochrome montage of her singing No Frontiers, intercut with the RTE National Symphony Orchestra playing the seminal song.Mary Black holds full Cork Opera House in her thrall with reminiscent performance

Synge’s play was first staged in an Ireland under British rule. Oonagh Murphy’s intriguing new production reminds us of that fact, by moving the action into Ulster.Theatre review: The Playboy of the Western World, Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

Khalid Donnel Robinson is a thoroughly modern sensation. A plug on Instagram from Kylie Jenner catapulted him into the pop stratosphere when he was straight out of high school in El Paso, Texas.Live music review: Khalid, 3Arena, Dublin

A couple of weeks back I reported that French wine sales had dropped further in the last year. They now rank behind Spain, Australia and Chile.Wine with Leslie Williams: Don't give up on French wines

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »