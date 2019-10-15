News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Derby duo admit drink-driving and fleeing crash scene

Derby duo admit drink-driving and fleeing crash scene
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 10:59 AM

Derby pair Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have been told they could go to prison after they admitted charges of drink-driving.

Wales international Lawrence and Bennett were detained by police after a crash involving a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes on the A6 near Allestree, Derby, shortly before midnight on September 24.

Both players admitted drink-driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident when they appeared at Derby Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Tom Lawrence arrives at Derby Magistrates’ Court (Jacob King/PA)
Tom Lawrence arrives at Derby Magistrates’ Court (Jacob King/PA)

Lawrence, 25, recorded a breath test reading of 58 microgrammes per 100ml and Bennett, 23, recorded a level of 64. The legal limit is 35.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffee told the players that, as passengers were in the cars and the defendants left the scene, all options remained open, including a prison sentence.

He said: “I have to consider whether a custodial sentence is merited”.

Derby County footballer Mason Bennett (closest to camera) arrives at Derby Magistrates’ Court (Jacob King/PA)
Derby County footballer Mason Bennett (closest to camera) arrives at Derby Magistrates’ Court (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Taaffee adjourned the case for a short time so the players could talk to probation officers before sentence is passed.

Earlier this month, Sky Bet Championship club Derby fined the pair the “equivalent of six weeks’ wages” and condemned them for bringing the club into disrepute following the “alcohol-related incident” on September 24.

READ MORE

Irish Olympian urges caution after being robbed of €2,000 in car scam

More on this topic

Arrest warrant issued for man who told judge 'I want €1m to come back into this court'Arrest warrant issued for man who told judge 'I want €1m to come back into this court'

Rape trial hears of ‘help me’, ‘I’m hurt badly’ text messagesRape trial hears of ‘help me’, ‘I’m hurt badly’ text messages

Revenues up at CervicalCheck suit lab firmRevenues up at CervicalCheck suit lab firm

Central Bank secures 10-year prohibition notice against mortgage firm directorCentral Bank secures 10-year prohibition notice against mortgage firm director

DerbyJonathan TaaffeeMason BennettTom LawrenceChampionshipTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

‘First baby could be born in space within 12 years’‘First baby could be born in space within 12 years’

Turkish and Kurdish forces battle for border town in SyriaTurkish and Kurdish forces battle for border town in Syria

Extinction Rebellion activists defy police order to end protests across LondonExtinction Rebellion activists defy police order to end protests across London

Widely available drug ‘could reduce deaths from head injury’Widely available drug ‘could reduce deaths from head injury’


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin follows in the footsteps of the Fianna as he explores a province’s hills and vales.Munster marvels: Plants that are unique to a province

Cupid must be something of a motoring enthusiast, as he had most definitely steered his way in the neighbourhood when Amie Gould and Shane O’Neill met at the Rally of the Lakes 12 years ago.Wedding of the Week: Cupid steers couple to right track

When it comes to podcasting, all it takes is one idea — and who knows where it can take you.Podcast Corner: Crimes and creatures rule at Cork’s first podcast fest

Claymation meets science fiction in this enchanting film, writes Esther McCarthy.Latest Shaun adventure is out of this world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »