Derby County players on drink-drive charge after crash

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 06:01 PM

Two Derby County footballers have been charged with drink-driving after a crash involving a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes.

Wales international Tom Lawrence, 25, and 23-year-old Mason Bennett were detained by police after the incident on the A6 near Allestree, Derby, shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

A picture of the scene posted on Twitter by the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit shows the Range Rover came to rest against a lamppost and suffered serious damage to its front end.

Police tweeted a photo of the damaged Range Rover (Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit/PA)
In a statement confirming details of the incident, Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Two men have been charged with drink-driving after a collision involving a Rage Rover Sport and a Mercedes GLC at the junction of Burley Hill and the A6 at Allestree last night.”

Bennett, of Whaley Thorns near Mansfield, and Lawrence, of Duffield near Derby, were arrested at the scene and charged on Wednesday.

Both men are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on October 15.

