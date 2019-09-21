News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Deputy leader Tom Watson survives attempt to oust him from UK Labour Party

Deputy leader Tom Watson survives attempt to oust him from UK Labour Party
By Press Association
Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 11:48 AM

Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson has survived an attempt to oust him but his post will be reviewed.

A bitter row about Mr Watson’s position overshadowed the start of Labour’s party conference in Brighton.

Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) had been expected to vote on a motion to abolish the post in a meeting on Saturday.

But following an intervention by party leader Jeremy Corbyn, the potentially explosive vote did not take place.

It’s a straight sectarian attack on a broad church party

A Labour source said: “Jeremy Corbyn proposed that the motion not go to a vote and instead that there be a review of the position of deputy leader and other positions in support of the leader.

“This will consider how democratic accountability can be strengthened to give members a greater say, expanding the number of elected positions, and how diverse representation can be further improved.

“The NEC agreed to his proposal.”

Mr Watson has publicly clashed with Mr Corbyn on a number of occasions and has been pushing for Labour to back staying in the European Union in any future referendum.

He recently called for a new Brexit referendum to be held before a general election.

Earlier on Saturday Mr Watson had said he was “taken by surprise” at the NEC move, telling the BBC that it had not been on the agenda.

Jeremy Corbyn proposed that the motion not go to a vote, a source said (Ben Birchall/PA)
Jeremy Corbyn proposed that the motion not go to a vote, a source said (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Watson said: “There was no warning.

“I got a text message in a Chinese restaurant in Manchester to say that they were abolishing me.”

Mr Watson had told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “What it shows is that this conference is supposed to be a platform for what could be a general election in six weeks.

“It’s a straight sectarian attack on a broad church party.

“And it’s moving us into a different kind of institution where pluralism isn’t tolerated.”

Former leader Ed Miliband said those responsible for trying to oust Mr Watson  had “taken leave of their senses”.

A surprise attempt to get rid of the deputy post on Friday failed at an NEC meeting – from which Mr Watson was absent – because it was ruled out of order.

Despite a 17-10 vote in favour of debating the motion – which was pushed by Jon Lansman of the Corbyn-supporting Momentum group – the necessary two-thirds majority to overturn a ruling of the chair was not met.

The attempt to remove Mr Watson provoked a furious response from Labour MPs at a time when the conference is meant to put Mr Corbyn’s team firmly on an election footing.

Former Labour leader Mr Miliband had said: “The move to abolish the deputy leader post without warning or debate is undemocratic, wrong and should not happen.

“Those who came up with the idea for the eve of Labour conference have taken leave of their senses.”

Ex-minister Yvette Cooper tweeted: “This is completely mad and incredibly destructive. Country faces serious challenges & General Election could be imminent. @UKLabour conference shd be about country & about pulling together. Instead we get this.”

Former Cabinet minister Ben Bradshaw said the attempt to “purge” Mr Watson was “totally f****** insane”.

Tottenham MP David Lammy said: “Tribal infighting in the middle of a Boris Johnson-inspired national emergency makes me want to weep.

“My constituents and millions of others across the country desperately need the Labour party united right now. The Tories, not Tom Watson, are our opponents. Let’s fight them.”

- Press Association

Jeremy CorbynLabourLabour PartyTom Watson

More in this Section

Rare protests in Egypt calling for president to step downRare protests in Egypt calling for president to step down

Four dead after bus carrying tourists crashes in UtahFour dead after bus carrying tourists crashes in Utah

Hurricane Lorena skirts along Mexico’s coastHurricane Lorena skirts along Mexico’s coast

Biden decries reports about Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s presidentBiden decries reports about Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s president


Lifestyle

Gráinne Healy only started running regularly a few years ago. She’s already completed 50 parkruns. She tells Rowena Walsh what motivates her.Ageing with Attitude: Parkruns and quiet Friday nights

Against popular wisdom and flying a plane made from bamboo, wire and bike handlebars, a Co Antrim woman blazed a sky trail for aviation and for the independence of women, writes Bette BrowneMagnificent Lilian Bland blazed a trail for independence of women in her plane of bamboo

The epic battle for the bridge at Arnhem, as depicted in the blockbuster 'A Bridge Too Far', saw the Allies aim to end the war by Christmas 1944, but failed as a huge airborne assault force failed to take the last bridge across the Rhine. In an extract from his latest book 'A Bloody Week', Dan Harvey tells the story of one of the hundreds of brave men from Ireland who gave their all to the Allied campaignThe bridge to war: Dan Harvey's new book looks at the Irish who went a bridge too far

Several days ago, the long-awaited sequel to Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale was released.Lindsay Woods: I have always consumed books at a furious pace

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »