NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Departures out of Heathrow Airport resume following earlier report of drone sighting

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 07:02 PM

Update - 7pm: All flights have resumed at London's Heathrow Airport after an earlier disruption following a reported drone sighting.

Departures were stopped for a time as a precautionary measure while an investigation was carried out.

The airport said in a tweet earlier that it was working closely with British police "to prevent any threat to operational safety".

It is not known if a drone was actually discovered.=

Earlier: Heathrow runway closed amid possible drone sighting; departures suspended as investigation takes place

Departures at Heathrow Airport have been suspended due to a possible drone sighting.

File image of Heathrow Airport from above.

The news comes just weeks after London's Gatwick Airport descended into chaos amid reported drone sightings which caused the cancellation of flights both inbound and outbound of the airport.

One of the airport's two runways is currently closed and all departures have been suspended as a precautionary measure while an investigation takes place.

Heathrow Airport confirmed that they are working with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety.

The airport tweeted:

"We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause."

A look at the route that inbound flights into Heathrow Airport are taking as seen from flightradar 24 website.

This is a breaking news story... More as we get it


KEYWORDS

Heathrow AirportAirportSafetyDroneSightingLondon

Related Articles

Warning for Heathrow passengers after runway lights problem

Japanese pilot admits being drunk shortly before Heathrow flight

Tube strike to go ahead on Heathrow route after talks collapse

Heathrow expansion plans approved for take-off after Commons vote

More in this Section

Puppy dies after being swept into water in strong winds in UK

PM still seeking Brexit deal ‘assurances’ but EU says it will not renegotiate

€22,000 worth of jewellery stolen in UK raid

Katie Price denies being drunk in charge of motor vehicle


Lifestyle

8 things you can throw away right now – so you can keep your books

Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m feeling trapped by my needy mother-in-law’

Gardening in the climate-change era: 5 expert tips to adapt your outdoor space

House plants are back in fashion with wellness-loving millennials: Here are 5 calming ones to buy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »