Democrats unveil two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 02:39 PM

Democrats have announced two articles of impeachment charging Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The charges stem from the president’s pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations into his political rivals as he withheld aid to the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Trump tweeted he did “NOTHING” wrong and that impeaching a president with his record would be “sheer Political Madness!”

House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi said ahead of the announcement that Mr Trump tried to “corrupt our upcoming elections” and remains a “threat to our democracy and national security”.

She said the House was taking next steps to “defend the democracy”.

