Democrats subpoena Trump lawyer Giuliani for Ukraine files

By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 09:48 PM

Democrats have subpoenaed Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents related to his interactions with Ukrainian officials.

The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform panels announced the subpoena today as they examine the president’s efforts to persuade Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his family.

Mr Giuliani assisted in that effort.

The Democrats have also requested information from three of his associates.

The committees are investigating the matter, which was a subject of a whistleblower’s complaint, as part of an impeachment inquiry against Mr Trump.

- Press Association

