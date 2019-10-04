News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Democrats demand White House provide documents on Ukraine row

Democrats demand White House provide documents on Ukraine row
By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 11:55 PM

A committee has sent a subpoena to the White House demanding documents that could provide details on Donald Trump’s effort to push Ukraine to produce information that could damage Joe Biden’s presidential run.

The subpoena was issued by the House Oversight and Reform Committee as part of Democrats’ impeachment investigation of Mr Trump.

The President has resisted Democratic attempts to produce documents and administration witnesses for the impeachment inquiry.

House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman Elijah Cummings has demanded to see documents (Scott Applewhite/AP)
House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman Elijah Cummings has demanded to see documents (Scott Applewhite/AP)

The subpoena seems likely to escalate the clash between the two branches of government.

Panel chairman Elijah Cummings had threatened the subpoena on Wednesday after the White House ignored two letters in September seeking the documents.

Mr Trump was withholding military aid to Ukraine when he used a July phone call to ask its president to investigate Mr Biden over an unfounded corruption allegation.

More on this topic

White House prepares formal objection to Trump impeachment probeWhite House prepares formal objection to Trump impeachment probe

Efforts must be made to avoid US trade tariffs, warns IFAEfforts must be made to avoid US trade tariffs, warns IFA

Trump accuses Democrats of wanting to ‘obliterate’ US health insurance schemeTrump accuses Democrats of wanting to ‘obliterate’ US health insurance scheme

Twitter removes Donald Trump’s Nickelback tweet following copyright complaintTwitter removes Donald Trump’s Nickelback tweet following copyright complaint

Donald TrumpTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Children should be brought back from Syria as matter of urgency – Tory MPChildren should be brought back from Syria as matter of urgency – Tory MP

Man thought he would never see again after homophobic assault in LondonMan thought he would never see again after homophobic assault in London

Going with the floe: Scientists to set up Arctic ice campGoing with the floe: Scientists to set up Arctic ice camp

Boris Johnson will seek Brexit extension if no deal agreed by October 19Boris Johnson will seek Brexit extension if no deal agreed by October 19


Lifestyle

An insight into the world of gardening.Gardening Notes: Your guide to what's on

If you've grown chillies this year, you may want to know which chilli goes best in which dish, writes Hannah Stephenson.Hot tips on the perfect chillis

Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October. Hannah Stephenson advises how to ensure your fruit keeps its bite.Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October

You must be female and aged 14 or over to stay at the Som Dona Hotel.No men allowed: Majorca resort becomes ‘first hotel’ in Spain to cater exclusively for women

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »