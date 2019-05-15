Democratic White House hopefuls condemn state moves to restrict abortion

Democratic presidential candidates are condemning Alabama’s approval of a ban on nearly all abortions, and warning that Republican-controlled legislatures around the country may follow suit.
Legal fights are likely ahead over the Alabama measure, if it becomes law, and abortion restrictions in other conservative states.
The Supreme Court, which affirmed women’s constitutional right to abortion in its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, has added two conservative members under President Donald Trump.
Abortion is a constitutional right.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 15, 2019
On the Alabama measure, Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted: “This is wrong. This is unconstitutional.”
Republicans in AL, FL, GA, and OH are ushering in laws that clearly violate Roe v Wade and they should be declared unconstitutional. Roe v Wade is settled law and should not be overturned. This choice should remain between a woman and her doctor.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2019
Former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke said via Twitter: “We will fight these dangerous efforts with everything we’ve got in legislatures across the country.”
New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand told CNN: “It’s certainly the intention of President Trump and the Republican Party to overturn Roe v. Wade.”
Former vice president Joe Biden, a frontrunner in the early days of the Democratic primary process, also underlined his pro-choice credentials, tweeting: “Republicans in AL (Alabama), FL (Florida), GA (Georgia), and OH (Ohio) are ushering in laws that clearly violate Roe v Wade and they should be declared unconstitutional.
“Roe v Wade is settled law and should not be overturned. This choice should remain between a woman and her doctor.”
Kamala Harris described the ban as outrageous while Elizabeth Warren also intervened to say it was cruel.
- Press Association