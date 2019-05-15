NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Democratic White House hopefuls condemn state moves to restrict abortion

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 - 04:26 PM

Democratic presidential candidates are condemning Alabama’s approval of a ban on nearly all abortions, and warning that Republican-controlled legislatures around the country may follow suit.

Legal fights are likely ahead over the Alabama measure, if it becomes law, and abortion restrictions in other conservative states.

Pro-choice protesters (Mickey Welsh/AP)

The Supreme Court, which affirmed women’s constitutional right to abortion in its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, has added two conservative members under President Donald Trump.

On the Alabama measure, Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted: “This is wrong. This is unconstitutional.”

Former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke said via Twitter: “We will fight these dangerous efforts with everything we’ve got in legislatures across the country.”

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand told CNN: “It’s certainly the intention of President Trump and the Republican Party to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

Anti-abortion protesters (Matt Rourke/AP)

Bernie Sanders tweeted to say that abortion was a constitutional right.

Former vice president Joe Biden, a frontrunner in the early days of the Democratic primary process, also underlined his pro-choice credentials, tweeting: “Republicans in AL (Alabama), FL (Florida), GA (Georgia), and OH (Ohio) are ushering in laws that clearly violate Roe v Wade and they should be declared unconstitutional.

“Roe v Wade is settled law and should not be overturned. This choice should remain between a woman and her doctor.”

Kamala Harris described the ban as outrageous while Elizabeth Warren also intervened to say it was cruel.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Kentucky governor launches appeal against ruling striking down abortion law

Alabama Senate passes near-total ban on abortion

Northern Ireland’s strict abortion laws can be changed in Westminster, says peer

Alyssa Milano calls for sex strike in protest against US abortion laws

KEYWORDS

2020abortion

More in this Section

Former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke dies aged 89

Tommy Robinson sued over claims about bullied Syrian schoolboy

Man arrested after threats made on social media ahead of football game

Ukraine’s president-elect to be sworn in next week


Lifestyle

From Kim Kardashian to Alicia Keys: Five celebs spreading skin positivity

Women take centre stage in the latest Game of Thrones series. Meet the Irish women of Winterfell

Mountain man: Pat Fitzpatrick puts his new fitness regimen to the test in the Comeraghs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »