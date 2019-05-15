Democratic White House hopefuls condemn state moves to restrict abortion

Democratic presidential candidates are condemning Alabama’s approval of a ban on nearly all abortions, and warning that Republican-controlled legislatures around the country may follow suit.

Legal fights are likely ahead over the Alabama measure, if it becomes law, and abortion restrictions in other conservative states. Pro-choice protesters (Mickey Welsh/AP)

The Supreme Court, which affirmed women’s constitutional right to abortion in its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, has added two conservative members under President Donald Trump.

Abortion is a constitutional right. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 15, 2019

On the Alabama measure, Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted: “This is wrong. This is unconstitutional.”

Republicans in AL, FL, GA, and OH are ushering in laws that clearly violate Roe v Wade and they should be declared unconstitutional. Roe v Wade is settled law and should not be overturned. This choice should remain between a woman and her doctor.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2019

Former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke said via Twitter: “We will fight these dangerous efforts with everything we’ve got in legislatures across the country.”

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand told CNN: “It’s certainly the intention of President Trump and the Republican Party to overturn Roe v. Wade.” Anti-abortion protesters (Matt Rourke/AP)

Bernie Sanders tweeted to say that abortion was a constitutional right.

Former vice president Joe Biden, a frontrunner in the early days of the Democratic primary process, also underlined his pro-choice credentials, tweeting: “Republicans in AL (Alabama), FL (Florida), GA (Georgia), and OH (Ohio) are ushering in laws that clearly violate Roe v Wade and they should be declared unconstitutional.

“Roe v Wade is settled law and should not be overturned. This choice should remain between a woman and her doctor.”

Kamala Harris described the ban as outrageous while Elizabeth Warren also intervened to say it was cruel.

- Press Association