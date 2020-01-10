News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Democratic primary candidate Marianne Williamson ends campaign for White House

Democratic primary candidate Marianne Williamson ends campaign for White House
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 06:14 PM

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru and bestselling author, has ended her campaign, weeks before voting begins, saying she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win.

She also said she did not believe she would be able to gain enough support in the upcoming contests to make a difference in the race to challenge President Donald Trump.

In a post on her website on Friday, Ms Williamson said “we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now”.

Ms Williamson has barely registered in the polls and struggled in fundraising since launching her bid for president last January.

She laid off her entire staff from her campaign at the end of last year, but continued to appear at campaign events in Iowa and New Hampshire in recent weeks.

Her decision leaves 13 candidates remaining in the primary.

2020Marianne WilliamsonTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Internal Boeing papers show staff knew about 737 Max flight simulator problemsInternal Boeing papers show staff knew about 737 Max flight simulator problems

Watch your tongue: Scientists make unusual fat-loss link to sleep apneaWatch your tongue: Scientists make unusual fat-loss link to sleep apnea

Australians brace for escalating fire danger in south-eastAustralians brace for escalating fire danger in south-east

Trump calls Iranian general’s death ‘American justice’Trump calls Iranian general’s death ‘American justice’


Lifestyle

The new year is a great time for turning over a new leaf and planning a new look for your garden.Redesigning your garden? Here are some tips and tricks

Child behaviour expert Lorraine Thomas explains how parents can overcome their own fears and become more confident.Ask an expert: How can I stop worrying so much when my children are outdoors?

Hair stylist Zoe Irwin swears by these rules for keeping your hair in good condition.Six healthy hair commandments everyone should follow

Sinking under the weight of your new year resolutions?Balancing act: You don't need a perfect lifestyle to be healthy

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »