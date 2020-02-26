Democratic hopefuls turn fire on Sanders during heated debate

Rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination rounded on front-runner Bernie Sanders in the latest televised debate of the campaign.

The Vermont senator was the focus of much discussion in Charleston, South Carolina, less than a week before so-called Super Tuesday where 14 states hold primaries and caucuses.

But billionaire Michael Bloomberg also came in for criticism about treatment of women in the workplace, while other hopefuls sought to make themselves the alternative to Mr Sanders.

My opponents would like you to think the ideas that we're talking about are radical. They're not. They're what the American people want. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/dFlKPWWIgu — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 26, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking a strong win in South Carolina to keep his campaign afloat, argued only he has the experience to lead in the world, while Amy Klobuchar repeatedly contended that she alone could win the votes of battleground state moderates.

Pete Buttigieg pointed to Mr Sanders’s self-described democratic socialism and his recent comments expressing admiration for Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s push for education.

He said: “I am not looking forward to a scenario where it comes down to Donald Trump with his nostalgia for the social order of the 1950s and Bernie Sanders with a nostalgia for the revolutionary politics of the 1960s.”

But the moderates did little to draw separation among themselves, a dynamic that has so far only benefited the Vermont senator. Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer (AP)

Mr Sanders fought back throughout the night, pointing to polls that showed him beating the Republican president and noting all the recent attention he’s received, saying: “I’m hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight. I wonder why?”

Moving forward from the fiery debate, there are questions about the Democratic Party’s ability to unify behind a nominee.

Ms Klobuchar perhaps summed up her party’s challenge best, saying: “If we spend the next 10 months tearing our party apart, Donald Trump is going to spend the next four years tearing this country apart.”