News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Democracy activists begin three-day protest at Hong Kong airport

Democracy activists begin three-day protest at Hong Kong airport
By Press Association
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 11:23 AM

Pro-democracy activists are demonstrating at Hong Kong airport even as the city sought to reassure visitors of their welcome despite increasing levels of violence surrounding the two-month-old protest movement.

The government concedes road blockages and confrontations between police and protesters have caused inconvenience, but says they were limited to specific areas.

The protests, however, are not abating and more are planned for this weekend, including at the airport, where protesters holding signs staged a sit-in at the arrival and departure halls.

Police said they had not received a formal application for the airport protest and warned against violence or disruption that could endanger public safety.

They said they were considering applications for weekend marches elsewhere.

Protesters at Hong Kong airport (Vincent Thian/AP)
Protesters at Hong Kong airport (Vincent Thian/AP)

Signs held by protesters in the arrival hall included “There are no rioters, only tyranny”, while pamphlets stacked in piles warned visitors of the heavy use of tear gas by police.

Officers said 800 canisters were used during protests on Monday alone, and journalists and protesters say many suffered skin irritation and internal injuries as a result.

While the airport appeared to be operating normally, extra identification checks were put in place for travellers and staff, and airlines were advising passengers to arrive earlier than usual for check-in.

A similar airport protest on July 26 ended peacefully, and there was no indication on Friday that police planned to use force to end what is planned as a three-day demonstration.

READ MORE

Nagasaki mayor hits out at nuclear powers on 74th anniversary of bombing

The protesters plan a three-day demonstration (Vincent Thian/AP)
The protesters plan a three-day demonstration (Vincent Thian/AP)

At a briefing, officer Vasco Williams said the force did not plan to issue an outright ban on demonstrations but would gauge each application based on the ability of organisers to maintain order.

However, Williams and three other senior officers at the briefing repeatedly declined to answer questions about police tactics, including the alleged use of expired tear gas canisters, or the recall from retirement of former deputy commissioner Lau Yip-shing.

Mr Lau oversaw the response to pro-democracy protests five years ago when police were accused of using excessive force. He began serving in the specially created temporary post of deputy commissioner of police for special duties on Friday.

Police testing of water cannons for possible use against protesters has also drawn concern, with Amnesty International issuing a statement calling for “extreme caution” in any such deployment. Along with tear gas, police have used rubber bullets, sponge-tipped grenades and beanbag rounds.

“The use of these powerful weapons in the city’s densely populated streets could cause serious injuries and further enflame tensions,” Amnesty said.

Clashes in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)
Clashes in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Police actions so far raise questions as to whether officers can “use water cannons in a way that doesn’t put people at risk of serious injury”, the group added.

A Hong Kong government statement referring to the travel safety warnings issued by 22 countries and regions appeared to acknowledge the potential for the protests to devastate the territory’s crucial travel industry.

The statement said the government and the travel industry were working to minimise disruption and “all stand ready to welcome and assist visitors to Hong Kong any time”.

Sparked two months ago by proposed extradition legislation that could have seen suspects sent to mainland China — where protesters say they could face torture and unfair politicised trials — the protests have since morphed into calls for broader democratic reforms in the former British colony, along with the resignation of chief executive Carrie Lam and investigations into alleged police abuse.

Hong Kong police say 592 people have been arrested since June 9, ranging in age from 13 to 76. They face charges including rioting, which allows for prison terms of up to 10 years, along with interfering with police duties and taking part in unauthorised gatherings.

- Press Association

READ MORE

In focus: The five-day hajj pilgrimage in Mecca

More on this topic

Cathay bookings hit by protestsCathay bookings hit by protests

Hong Kong protest movement: Worrying warnings from ChinaHong Kong protest movement: Worrying warnings from China

China warns Hong Kong faces biggest crisis since 1997 handoverChina warns Hong Kong faces biggest crisis since 1997 handover

China warns Hong Kong protesters ‘those who play with fire will perish by it’China warns Hong Kong protesters ‘those who play with fire will perish by it’

protestsTOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

Lib Dems and some Tories to support no-confidence motion, Vince Cable saysLib Dems and some Tories to support no-confidence motion, Vince Cable says

US President Trump names new acting national intelligence directorUS President Trump names new acting national intelligence director

Boston Marathon cheat Rosie Ruiz dies aged 66Boston Marathon cheat Rosie Ruiz dies aged 66

US Senate’s McConnell to consider gun background checks following mass shootingsUS Senate’s McConnell to consider gun background checks following mass shootings


Lifestyle

Microdosing — taking a tiny amount of mood-altering LSD or magic mushrooms — is seemingly on the increase. Should we be worried, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Mind altering: Is mircodosing safe?

Violence in the North, the space race, and the infamous Chappaquiddick incident involving Edward Kennedy were in the headlines 50 years ago. All three issues were to appear in the headlines for the years and decades to come.August 9, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Fiann Ó Nualláin on why growing chervil or ‘gourmet parsley’ offers you the recipe for success.Why growing chervil or 'gourmet parsley' offers many tasty benefits

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »