Deliveroo riders to carry posters of missing people on their backpacks

By Press Association
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 12:03 PM

Takeaway delivery riders will help to find missing people by carrying posters on their backpacks.

Delivery app Deliveroo is reprising its Ride To Find campaign, which helped to locate five people when it ran a similar scheme in 2018.

The campaign, run in partnership with charity Missing People, will see 500 riders in Birmingham, Brighton, Cardiff, London and Manchester attach posters featuring images and information about missing people to their backpacks as they make their deliveries.

The Ride To Find campaign, run in partnership with the Missing People charity, helped to find five people when it ran in 2018 (Deliveroo)

Missing People chief executive Jo Youle said: “This campaign is such a brilliant way of raising awareness in local communities, both of the issues involved in missing, and the 186,000 people who go missing every year in the UK. That is one person every 90 seconds.

“Last year five people featured in the Ride To Find campaign were found, which was fantastic. We are hoping that we will be even more successful this time.”

Anyone who has information on any of the missing people featured in the campaign is encouraged to call Missing People on 116000.

