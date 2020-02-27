News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Delhi riots leave dozens dead amid rising tensions over citizenship law

Delhi riots leave dozens dead amid rising tensions over citizenship law
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 03:29 PM

Dozens have been killed during riots in New Delhi.

Tensions had been building over a new citizenship law that critics see as a threat to India’s secular society and a way to further marginalise the country’s 200 million Muslims.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi feted US President Donald Trump on his first state visit to India, a moment that was supposed to help cement the country’s place on the world stage instead became an embarrassment.

On Sunday, as Mr Modi prepared for Mr Trump’s arrival, a group of predominantly Muslim protesters demonstrated in a north-eastern corner of the capital against the citizenship law, which fast-tracks naturalisation for some religious minorities from neighbouring countries but not Muslims.

A Delhi street vandalised during clashes (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
A Delhi street vandalised during clashes (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Kapil Mishra, a local leader of Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party who lost his Delhi state assembly seat in recent elections, held his own rally, urging police to clear out the protesters.

By Thursday, the death toll from the violence that followed, between Hindus and Muslims who had lived side by side for centuries, had risen to 32.

The streets where the rioting occurred, in Muslim and Hindu areas alike, resembled a war zone. Helmeted, camouflaged and baton-wielding police marched down pavements littered with broken glass and charred vehicles as residents peered from behind neighbourhood gates they had locked from inside.

OP Mishra, joint commissioner of police, leading the march, said he was responsible for instilling in the residents “a sense of confidence that peace has returned”.

But a ban on groups of five or more people remained in place, and schools were closed.

He urged people to go about their regular business, but acknowledged they were “apprehensive” to do so.

On one corner, Muslims accused police of aiding Hindu mobs in the clashes, including setting fire to mosques and a shrine.

Indian paramilitary soldiers ask residents to stay indoors (AP/Altaf Qadri)
Indian paramilitary soldiers ask residents to stay indoors (AP/Altaf Qadri)

Because New Delhi is a federal territory, Mr Modi’s government controls the city’s police force, which reports to Home Minister Amit Shah – the prime minister’s trusted confidante.

Down the street, police showed crude catapults on a burned and ransacked school building and behind a makeshift barrier that they accused Muslim rioters of using to attack Hindus living on the other side near an undamaged Hindu temple.

Police denied allegations that they aided the Hindu mobs or failed to stop violence against Muslims. But bystander videos appeared to show police standing by as Hindu men attacked Muslims. Other videos showed police commanding Muslims to sing India’s national anthem. The Delhi High Court condemned police for not stopping the mobs.

Since cruising back to power in a general election last May, Mr Modi has aggressively carried out his party’s Hindu nationalist agenda, from stripping restive Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority region, of its statehood, to supporting a Supreme Court ruling allowing a Hindu temple to be built on the site of a Mughal-era mosque torn down by Hindu mobs in 1992.

DelhiHindusMuslimsNarendra ModiNew DelhiRiotsTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Britain First leader Paul Golding denies terror chargeBritain First leader Paul Golding denies terror charge

Here's your guide to what's at stake in the UK-EU negotiations?Here's your guide to what's at stake in the UK-EU negotiations?

Roman Polanski to skip ‘French Oscars’ amid protests following new rape claimRoman Polanski to skip ‘French Oscars’ amid protests following new rape claim

Police warn of potential crush at Greta Thunberg protest in EnglandPolice warn of potential crush at Greta Thunberg protest in England


Lifestyle

Bestselling novelist Jojo Moyes talks about the books she grew up with, what she’s reading now, and the literature gaps she wants to fill.Jojo Moyes: My life in books

This week's food news with Joe McNammee.The Menu: Quick nibbles; International Women's Day; The People's Choice

With spring around the corner, it’s the perfect time to treat your home to a detox. Gabrielle Fagan taps up the Topology design gurus for tips.How to make your home calmer and less cluttered in 7 simple steps

From Bermuda shorts to romantic white dresses, Prudence Wade looks at the styles you’ll want to wear this season.7 of the biggest spring fashion trends fresh off the catwalk

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »