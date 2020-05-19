News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Defections cause Macron’s party to lose ground, but not control

Defections cause Macron’s party to lose ground, but not control
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 06:30 PM

Defections by politicians disgruntled over President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies have cost France’s ruling party its absolute majority in the lower house of parliament.

The move leaves the centrist LREM party with 288 politicians out of a total of 577 — just one short of an absolute majority.

Yet LREM and its centrist allies, including 46 politicians from the MoDem party, remain largely dominant at the National Assembly which has the final say in the law-making process.

A new independent group was created on Tuesday at the National Assembly after seven politicians left Mr Macron’s LREM.

The move echoes tensions over the political direction Mr Macron’s young party, born from the 2017 presidential race, should follow.

It comes at an inconvenient time for Mr Macron, who is struggling to revive the economy after two months of lockdown.

The president of the National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, from LREM, told France 2 TV that “doing this at a moment where we precisely need to rise above divisions, to unite all forces to face our challenges, that’s not the best time”.

The new group, named Ecology, Democracy, Solidarity is composed of 17 politicians, including former LREM members, greens and socialists.

It describes itself as “neither in the majority nor in the opposition”.

The announcement also comes as Mr Macron is discussing with French political leaders whether to go ahead with the postponed second round of municipal elections at the end of June.

The voting process was suspended after the first nationwide round as the country entered lockdown in mid-March.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Floods in central Somalia hit nearly one million peopleFloods in central Somalia hit nearly one million people

WHO to initiate Covid-19 review ‘at appropriate time’WHO to initiate Covid-19 review ‘at appropriate time’

Mysterious lava-like flows on Mars may be mud eruptions, scientists sayMysterious lava-like flows on Mars may be mud eruptions, scientists say

70 cases of Covid-19 linked to French schools days after reopening70 cases of Covid-19 linked to French schools days after reopening


Lifestyle

So the lockdown restrictions have eased somewhat and Ireland is slowly returning to a ‘different’ kind of ‘normal’ but a lot of us are still spending a hefty chunk of our time at home or — weather and work permitting — in the back garden.Food & Fun: Cooking in the great outdoors

Working towards a more sustainable life might seem daunting, but a few directions, checklists and ideas, with some photos to motivate might be the starting point, writes Carol O’CallaghanTurn over a new leaf: Books to inspire you to live a more sustainable life

Unerringly honest and often unprintable, Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan discusses everyday sexism, life in lockdown, and coronavirus-themed comedy.Katherine Ryan: ‘Even when I was small I knew it was impossible to be liked by everyone’

Bad posture can wreak havoc on your spine. Yogi Meghan Shannen shows Liz Connor how to undo the damage of your makeshift home office set-up.4 anti-desk yoga poses to do if you’re sitting all day

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »