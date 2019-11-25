News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Death toll rises to 65 in Kenya flooding

Death toll rises to 65 in Kenya flooding
By Press Association
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 01:47 PM

Heavy rains in Kenya unleashed a deluge that killed five people overnight in the Rift Valley, raising the death toll from weekend flooding to 65.

The five were returning home after attending a wedding in Tanzania when their car was washed away, said Daudi Loronyokwe, a police chief in Kajiado Central community.

The victims included three children, he said.

Governor John Lonyang’apuo said between 80,000 and 120,000 people have been affected in West Pokot county, the worst hit by the floods and mudslides.

The governor said at least 52 people were confirmed dead there.

Heavy rains unleashed overnight floods in western Kenya (AP)
Heavy rains unleashed overnight floods in western Kenya (AP)

“I have lost three children,” said one resident, William Lokapel.

He described how his wife managed to struggle to safety, clutching another child, after the mudslide covered their home while they slept.

The torrential rain is uncommon for this time of year. Parts of the country could continue to face destructive flooding this week, the Kenya Red Cross said.

“No one can sleep in their homes for now because we don’t know when the next landslide will occur,” resident Peter Lokor said.

“So many people have been affected, actually all those who live in this area, and everybody is afraid of going back home.”

The Kenya Red Cross cited what it called a record-breaking temperature rise in the Indian Ocean in recent weeks that also has caused flooding in South Sudan and Somalia.

Now Djibouti is affected. The Horn of Africa nation’s capital reportedly saw more than three times its annual rainfall between Thursday and Sunday alone, the United Nations humanitarian office said.

More on this topic

Saving Venice means restoring its citizensSaving Venice means restoring its citizens

Vulnerability of Venice exposed by devastating series of floodsVulnerability of Venice exposed by devastating series of floods

Venice hit by third exceptional tide in less than a weekVenice hit by third exceptional tide in less than a week

Councillors hit out at OPW mapping system which has house in flood risk area despite it being 100ft above riverCouncillors hit out at OPW mapping system which has house in flood risk area despite it being 100ft above river

FloodsKenyaRift ValleyTOPIC: Flooding

More in this Section

Second UK cinema chain drops gang movie after mass brawl at screeningSecond UK cinema chain drops gang movie after mass brawl at screening

Pope Francis learns of effects of Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant disasterPope Francis learns of effects of Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant disaster

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un orders troops to carry out drill near sea borderNorth Korea’s Kim Jong Un orders troops to carry out drill near sea border

British author Lee Child applying for Irish passport due to BrexitBritish author Lee Child applying for Irish passport due to Brexit


Lifestyle

'I don’t regret anything. Everything, even the bad things, help us learn.'This Much I Know: Roz Purcell

From the runway to the red carpet, small bags have become big news, says Katie Wright.As Lizzo rocks the ultimate micro bag at the AMAs, here’s how the tiny trend got so huge

Whether real or faux, these trousers are a winter wardrobe winner says Katie Wright.How to wear leather trousers from day to night, inspired by Kim Kardashian

Virginia Fortune is the general manager of both the 1878 and The Premium Club — Private Members’ Clubs at 3Arena.You've Been Served - Virginia Fortune

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »