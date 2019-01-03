NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Death toll rises in Russian apartment building collapse

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 08:13 AM

The death toll from the collapse of a Russian apartment building has risen to 37 after more bodies were discovered by crews searching the huge pile of rubble.

An emergencies ministry official said four people who lived in the collapsed section of the building in Magnitogorsk remain unaccounted for, according to the state news agency Tass.

Monday’s collapse followed an explosion that officials say was likely to have been caused by a gas leak.

Emergency workers continue to sift through the rubble (AP)

An 11-month-old boy was extracted from the wreckage alive on Tuesday and was flown to Moscow for treatment to injuries including frostbite.

Nighttime temperatures in the city 870 miles south-east of Moscow have fallen to about minus 20C.

- Press Association


