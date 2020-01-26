News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Death toll rises as Brazil faces record rainfall

Death toll rises as Brazil faces record rainfall
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 02:31 PM

The death toll caused by record rainfall in south-eastern Brazil has risen to 37, with thousands of people forced from their homes.

Civil defence officials said that in addition to the dead, 25 people were missing in the state of Minas Gerais.

The state capital, Belo Horizonte, recorded 171 millimetres (6.7 inches) in one 24-hour period from Thursday to Friday, the highest rainfall in 110 years.

State Governor Gustavo Zema declared a state of emergency in 47 cities, a measure meant to facilitate federal disaster aid.

He also announced three days of official mourning for those killed in the floods and landslides.

BrazilTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Several missing after deadly floods and landslides hit BrazilSeveral missing after deadly floods and landslides hit Brazil

Boris Johnson: Britain will become global, trail-blazing country after BrexitBoris Johnson: Britain will become global, trail-blazing country after Brexit

Sir David Attenborough warns climate action hindered by short government termsSir David Attenborough warns climate action hindered by short government terms

Turkish president visits quake scene and denies nation was unpreparedTurkish president visits quake scene and denies nation was unprepared


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNameeThe Menu: Upcoming food highlights

THE health properties of tea have long been advertised. “It maketh the body active and lusty” a 1660 promotion suggested. However, before you dunk your teabag into a mug of steaming water, spare a thought for the environment. Some have polypropylene to help to seal them and it doesn’t decompose.Storm in a teacup: Top 8 loose-leaf teas

Bestselling author Isabel Allende talks to Rowena Walsh about life, grief, and why it’s never too late to fall in loveIsabel Allende: It's never too late to fall in love

Cliffs of Moher Retreat owner Michelle Moroney has written a book on finding self-worth and stepping back from our 24/7 lives. She talks to Marjorie Brennan about the need to unwindMichelle Moroney highlights the need to take stock of our lives

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »