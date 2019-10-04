News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Death toll passes 40 in Iraqi anti-government protests

By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 10:53 AM

Nine more people have been killed in anti-government protests in a southern Iraqi city, bringing this week’s overall toll across the nation to 42, officials said.

Hospital officials said the deaths occurred late on Thursday in Nasiriyah, which has witnessed the most violence in the protests, with at least 25 people killed, including a policeman.

The city is about 200 miles south east of Baghdad.

Since Tuesday, security forces have fired live rounds and tear gas every day to disperse protesters demanding job opportunities, improved services and an end to corruption.

Prime minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi who hails from Nasiriyah, has urged calm, saying he is working to meet protesters’ legitimate demands but adding that there is no magic solution for Iraq’s problems.

