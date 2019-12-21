News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Death toll in India citizenship law protests climbs to 17

Saturday, December 21, 2019 - 09:18 AM

Three people have died during new clashes between demonstrators and police in northern India, raising the nationwide death toll in protests against a new citizenship law to 17.

OP Singh, the chief of police in Uttar Pradesh state, said the latest deaths have increased the toll in the state to nine, adding: “The number of fatalities may increase.”

He did not give further details on the latest deaths.

Police said more than 600 people in the state have been taken into custody since Friday as part of “preventive action”.

Protesters are angered by a new law that allows Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are in India illegally to become citizens if they can show they were persecuted because of their religion in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The law does not apply to Muslims.

Critics have condemned it as a violation of the country’s secular constitution and label it the latest effort by prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government to marginalise India’s 200 million Muslims.

Mr Modi has defended the law as a humanitarian measure.

