News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Death toll from tornado outbreak rises to at least 34

Death toll from tornado outbreak rises to at least 34
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 05:29 PM

The death toll from a tornado outbreak that ravaged the southern United States has risen to at least 34 as Mississippi officials said a 12th person had died there.

The storms claimed lives in at least six states, and the National Weather Service said preliminary assessments found evidence that at least 27 twisters struck the region.

The strongest was an EF-4 tornado that devastated south-eastern Mississippi with winds as fast as 170mph.

Hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed, and heavy rains caused flooding in some areas. Nashville broke a 71-year-old record with 2.23in of rain in a day, the weather service said.

Damage occurred up the East Coast, with a flurry of tornado warnings in Delaware after storms left the south east.

Cleaning up and helping people after the storms was complicated by social distancing guidelines and shutdowns meant to safeguard against Covid-19.

The head of disaster relief for the Southern Baptist Convention, Sam Porter, said volunteers teams were out wearing protective masks and avoiding personal contact as they fed storm victims and used chainsaws to remove fallen trees.

“We’ll adapt our methods but we’ll still be there when the world falls apart.”

tornadoTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

New coronavirus hotspots slow to emerge as countries look to loosen restrictionsNew coronavirus hotspots slow to emerge as countries look to loosen restrictions

Trump: I will decide on easing coronavirus guidelines, not governorsTrump: I will decide on easing coronavirus guidelines, not governors

Coronavirus death toll tops 10,000 in New YorkCoronavirus death toll tops 10,000 in New York

Virus outbreak in Spain continues to slow downVirus outbreak in Spain continues to slow down


Lifestyle

The last thing the doorbell should be doing right now is making a noise. I looked at my wife and could tell she was thinking the same thing — the coronavirus is calling to our house.Lockdown Dad: 'I’m still doing PE with Joe Wicks. The difference is I’m doing it by myself now'

There’s something deliciously nosy about being shown around other people’s houses.Brendan O'Brien interviews his childhood hero Frank Stapleton for Brendan Courtney’s new show, Keys to my Life

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who still loves her husband but feels the spark has gone.‘My marriage feels more like a friendship now the passion has gone’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »