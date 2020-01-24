Death toll from storm in Spain reaches 12

The death toll from a storm that devastated the eastern part of Spain this week has risen to at least 12, authorities said.

Emergency services for the north-eastern Catalonia region said a fourth death caused by Storm Gloria in the region had been confirmed.

That took the national count to at least 12. The River Ter is swollen after the torrential rain in Girona (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Rescuers are still searching for three missing people in the Balearic Islands and for a fishing boat with six on board that has gone missing off Spain’s southern coast.

A British man and a Spaniard are feared to have been swept away by high waves on the island of Ibiza, authorities said.

Another Spaniard is missing on the nearby island of Majorca. A man walks to his house during flooding in Girona (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Government official Lucrecio Fernandez said an overnight search by Spanish rescuers for the missing fishing boat is continuing with the assistance of a Moroccan frigate.

The storm has lasted for six days, accompanied by heavy winds, snow and hail.

Weather authorities said the worst of it had passed on Wednesday, although some areas of southern Spain are under a weather warning for rain and wind. A road is flooded by the River Ter (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is meeting with his cabinet to discuss aid for the hardest-hit regions.