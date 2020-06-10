News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Death toll from Pakistan building collapse rises

Death toll from Pakistan building collapse rises
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 11:07 AM

Rescuers in Pakistan have recovered nine more bodies from beneath the rubble of a building that collapsed earlier this week in the southern port city of Karachi, bringing the death toll to 22, officials said.

There are fears there may be more bodies at the site as it is unclear how many people were inside the building at the time.

It had 40 apartments and most of them were empty because it was recently ordered to be vacated after it was declared unsafe in March, following cracks that had emerged on the roofs and walls.

Troops, rescue workers and volunteers look for survivors amid the rubble of a collapsed building in Karachi, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)
Troops, rescue workers and volunteers look for survivors amid the rubble of a collapsed building in Karachi, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)

Rescue workers used heavy machinery and were still removing the rubble, searching for more victims, according to police and the Edhi Foundation, which owns and runs Pakistan’s largest private ambulance service.

The earlier reported death toll had stood at 13.

Altaf Hussain, a senior police official, said the building collapsed after some of its residents went back inside to try to retrieve some of their belongings.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Building collapseKarachiPakistanTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Trump campaign gains hope as ‘defund the police’ push causes divisionTrump campaign gains hope as ‘defund the police’ push causes division

Thousands of mourners pay respects ahead of George Floyd funeralThousands of mourners pay respects ahead of George Floyd funeral

Epstein probe chief: Prince Andrew falsely portraying himself as willing to aid inquiryEpstein probe chief: Prince Andrew falsely portraying himself as willing to aid inquiry

‘Defund the police’ push causes division, gives Trump campaign hope‘Defund the police’ push causes division, gives Trump campaign hope


Lifestyle

Among today's highlights: David Brophy concludes his choir series, and the late Connemara cartographer Tim Robinson features in a fascinating documentaryWednesday TV highlights: David Brophy's choir series and Tim Robinson's Connemara among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »