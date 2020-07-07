News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Death toll from Japan floods rises to 50

Death toll from Japan floods rises to 50
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 04:50 AM

The death toll from days of heavy rain and flooding in southern Japan rose to 50 on Tuesday with another dozen people still missing, officials said.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 49 of the dead were from riverside towns in the Kumamoto prefecture, while one person was found dead in another prefecture of Fukuoka as the heavy rain spread across the southern area.

Tens of thousands of soldiers, police and other rescue workers were called up from around the country and were working their way through mud and debris in the hardest-hit riverside towns along the Kuma River, the agency added.

Rescue operations have been hampered by the floodwater and continuing harsh weather that have caused more flooding elsewhere in the Kyushu region, including in Fukuoka and Oita, since heavy rain began pounding the country’s south on Friday.

Members of Japan’s military have been called up to assist with rescue efforts (Juntaro Yokoyama/Kyodo News/AP)
Members of Japan’s military have been called up to assist with rescue efforts (Juntaro Yokoyama/Kyodo News/AP)

In the Omuta district of Fukuoka, residents including a two-month-old baby were rescued on boats by the military.

About three million residents were advised to evacuate across the Kyushu region.

Among the victims were 14 of the 65 elderly residents of a nursing home next to the Kuma River, known as the “raging river” because it is joined by another river just upstream and is prone to flooding.

The river rose abruptly and its embankment gave in, causing floodwater to gush into the Senjuen nursing home. Most of the residents were bedridden or wheelchair users, and there was no elevator at the facility.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “deeply saddened” by the deaths and “expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and government of Japan,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Antonio GuterresFloodsJapanKyushuStephane DujarricTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Ghislaine Maxwell to appear in court on bail applicationGhislaine Maxwell to appear in court on bail application

Collapsing tree narrowly misses pedestrians at London crossroadsCollapsing tree narrowly misses pedestrians at London crossroads

Hot dog champions set world records at famous food festHot dog champions set world records at famous food fest

Boris Johnson leads UK-wide applause for NHS to mark 72nd anniversaryBoris Johnson leads UK-wide applause for NHS to mark 72nd anniversary


Lifestyle

Liz O’Brien talks to Niall Breslin about his admiration for frontline staff, bereavement in lockdown, his new podcast, and why it's so important for us all just to slow down.Niall Breslin talks about losing his uncle to coronavirus

Podcasts are often seen as a male domain — see the joke, 'What do you call two white men talking? A podcast'.Podcast corner: Three new podcasts from Irish women that you should listen to

Esther McCarthy previews some of the Fleadh’s Irish and international offerings.How to attend the Galway Film Fleadh from the comfort of your own couch

Whether you’re on staycation or risking a trip away, Marjorie Brennan offers suggestions on novels for a wide variety of tastesThe best fiction books for the beach and beyond this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »