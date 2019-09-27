News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Death toll from Indonesian earthquake rises to 23

By Press Association
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 10:34 AM

Indonesian authorities say the death toll from a strong earthquake in the country’s east has climbed to 23 people.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency says most of the victims of Thursday’s magnitude 6.5 quake in Ambon, the capital of Maluku province, were killed by collapsing houses and buildings.

In addition to the dead, the agency says more than 100 people have been injured.

The agency said on Friday that at least 117 houses and buildings were damaged and about 15,000 people were being housed in temporary shelters.

Home to more than 260 million people, Indonesia has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

- Press Association

EarthquakeTOPIC: Indonesia earthquake

