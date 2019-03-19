NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Death toll from Indonesia floods rises

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 07:22 AM

The death toll from flash floods and mudslides triggered by torrential downpours in eastern Indonesia has risen to 89, with dozens of others missing.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the worst-hit area from the flooding was Sentani subdistrict, where tons of mud, rocks and trees from a landslide on a mountain rolled down to a river that burst its banks, sweeping away residents.

He said on Tuesday that 89 bodies had been pulled from the mud and wreckage of crumpled homes and 159 people were injured.

Rescuers were searching for 74 residents reportedly missing.

Papua military spokesman Colonel Muhammad Aidi said more than 1,600 rescuers, including police and soldiers, were facing difficulties clearing huge piles of debris due to shortages of heavy equipment.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Latest: Unsettled weather continues for bank holiday weekend

Bank holiday weather warnings for 16 counties

Yellow and orange wind warnings issued as Storm Gareth to bring gales of 130km/h

Drivers urged to take care amid snow and wind warnings

More in this Section

Speaker thwarts third vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal without ‘substantial’ changes

Adulthood begins at 30, brain scientists say

Media unfairly blaming me for Christchurch mosque attacks, Donald Trump says

Students join vigil after Christchurch mosque killings


Lifestyle

All set for summer with a ray of festivals and gigs to chose from

A growing awareness to grow, cook and eat

Making Cents: Making their day special without breaking the bank

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »