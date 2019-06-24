News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Death toll from Cambodia building collapse rises

Monday, June 24, 2019 - 08:12 AM

Rescuers are continuing to search the rubble of a building that collapsed while under construction in a Cambodia beach town, killing at least 25 workers as they slept in the unfinished structure.

The seven-storey building collapsed on top of the dozens of construction workers who were sleeping on the second floor.

The building was being put up in the thriving seaside resort town of Sihanoukville, which has several such Chinese-funded projects.

Rescuers try to remove the rubble at the site in Preah Sihanouk province (AP)
Rescuers try to remove the rubble at the site in Preah Sihanouk province (AP)

The Chinese embassy expressed its condolences and said it is mobilising assistance for the rescue.

Preah Sihanouk provincial authorities said rescuers digging through the twisted metal and concrete rubble found five bodies overnight and another on Monday morning, raising the toll to 25.

Up to 75% of the debris has been removed from the site.

Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen visited the site late on Sunday.

The workers had been sleeping inside the building (Cambodian National Police/AP)
The workers had been sleeping inside the building (Cambodian National Police/AP)

At least 24 workers were injured in the collapse. One of them, Nhor Chandeun, said he and his wife were sleeping when they heard a loud noise and felt the building vibrate then begin falling down. They were trapped for 12 hours before rescuers found them.

The ministry of labour and vocational training said 30 workers were at the site when the building collapsed, but Nhor Chandeun said there were about 55 to 60 people inside the building.

Provincial authorities said four Chinese nationals involved in the construction have been detained while the collapse is investigated.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Kazakhstan election marred by arrests as ex-president’s ally on course to win

School day shortened in Cambodia amid heatwave fears for children

Fire in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka kills at least 70 people

Papua New Guinea hunting for 275 luxury cars missing after international summit

CambodiaTOPIC: Asia

More in this Section

Don’t mistake US prudence for weakness, warns National Security Adviser John Bolton

Two men injured in 'appalling' homophobic attack in Liverpool; attackers were aged 12-15

Majority would back Scottish independence if Johnson becomes PM, poll suggests

Thousands march for LGBT rights in Ukraine’s capital


Lifestyle

Online Lives: Makeup artist and blogger Aisling Regan

The natural beekeeping movement is creating the right buzz for our bees

Why us Irish are away with the fairies

Islands of Ireland: To everything tern, tern, tern

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »