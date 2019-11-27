Death toll from Albania earthquake rises to 25

Twenty-five people are now known to have died following a powerful earthquake in Albania.

More than 600 others were injured in yesterday's 6.4 magnitude tremor, which led to several aftershocks.

Rescue crews are searching for survivors in collapsed buildings.

The country's government's declared a day of national mourning, with flags on official buildings flying at half-mast today.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake was centred 19 miles north-west of the capital, Tirana. The quake, which was felt along the Albanian coast, had a depth of 12 miles.

An earthquake in September in roughly the same area damaged hundreds of homes.

Albanian president Ilir Meta said the situation caused by yesterday's events was “very dramatic” in a number of locations.