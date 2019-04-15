NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Death of rare turtle leaves three remaining in the world

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 10:15 AM

The only known female member of one of the world’s rarest turtle species has died at a zoo in southern China.

The animal was one of four Yangtze giant softshell turtles known to be remaining in the world.

The Suzhou zoo, where the female turtle lived, also houses a male Yangtze giant softshell turtle.

The other two live in Vietnam, but their genders are unknown.

The turtle died on Saturday afternoon, the Suzhou city government said in a statement, citing the zoo.

Researchers attempt artificial insemination on a female Yangtze giant softshell turtle at a zoo in Suzhou in 2015 (Chinatopix via AP)

It said experts have already used technology to collect the turtle’s ovarian tissue for future research.

The state-run People’s Daily reported that the turtle was more than 90 years old and had undergone a fifth attempt at artificial insemination shortly before she died.

A medical examination found the turtle to be in good health prior to the procedure, the People’s Daily said, and the artificial insemination appeared to go smoothly.

But the turtle died the following day.

Yangtze giant softshell turtles originated in China, making their homes in the Yangtze River and Taihu Lake, according to the People’s Daily.

The species is often referred to as the most endangered turtle in the world.

Suzhou authorities said Chinese and foreign experts are investigating the cause of the turtle’s death.

READ MORE

Gatwick drone operators had inside link, airport head suggests

- Press Association

More on this topic

Farm cruelty sentence upheld: A fair warning

Record Singapore bust highlights plight of pangolin

Rhino poacher killed by elephant and eaten by lions

'I had to say something' - Meath trainer responds to Ricky Gervais' 'offensive' tweet in aftermath of Grand National

KEYWORDS

ChinaTurtle

More in this Section

‘Mayor Pete’ joins 2020 Democratic presidential race

Man charged over Grenfell Tower effigy video

Congresswoman has had ‘increase in direct threats on my life’ since Trump tweet

Gatwick drone operators had inside link, airport head suggests


Lifestyle

Perilous life cycle of salmon

Geese can handle a little drama in their day

Female robin will paint town red when her mate’s away

The Islands of Ireland: At liberty to roam on Abbey Island

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »