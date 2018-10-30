Home»Breaking News»world

Deadly storms hit large parts of Italy

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 12:37 PM

At least nine people have been killed over two days in Italy as much of the country was hit by heavy rain and high winds.

The deaths are reported to include a woman who was buried by mud when a landslide hit her home and a firefighter who was struck by a tree while responding to the emergency in the northern region of Trentino-Alto Adige.

A man also died while wind-surfing in Emilia-Romagna. The other fatalities occurred in Naples, Liguria and Lazio.

A man uses a hose to clean the wooden floor inside the historic Caffe Florian in Venice (Andrea Merola/Ansa)

The high winds created an exceptional tide in Venice on Monday, covering three-quarters of the city for the first time in a decade.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

ItalyStorms

Related Articles

Russian football fans hurt in Rome escalator accident

‘No end in sight for Italian fiscal standoff’ with EU

Lion statue standing guard at Venice’s San Marco vandalised

Genoa fans remain silent for 43 minutes in memory of bridge collapse victims

More in this Section

Trump: Media is the true enemy of the people

UK Budget spending will be fully funded regardless of Brexit outcome, says No 10

Hotel where Bram Stoker started writing Dracula to be awarded plaque

‘No survivors’ from Indonesia flight which crashed into the sea


Breaking Stories

4 whisky cocktails you need to know – and the history behind the drinks

Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet

What I learned from having a life coach for three months

Thinking about building a granny flat? Nine important points to keep in mind

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »