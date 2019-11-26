News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Deadly earthquake strikes close to Albanian capital

By Press Association
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 08:59 AM

A strong earthquake has struck in Albania, killing at least six people, injuring 300 others and collapsing buildings.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake was centred 19 miles north-west of the capital, Tirana.

Albanian president Ilir Meta said the situation in the town of Thumane was “very dramatic”.

Hundreds of people were injured in the quake (AP)
Mr Meta told journalists: “All efforts are being done to take the people out of the ruins.”

Defence ministry spokeswoman Albana Qehajaj said the bodies of two people were recovered from a collapsed building in the coastal city of Durres, 20 miles west of Tirana. One more person had been found dead in the same building earlier in the morning, while two bodies were removed from the rubble of a collapsed building in Thumane.

Another man died after jumping from his home to escape the tremor in Kurbin, 30 miles north of the capital.

Health minister Ogerta Manastirliu said some 300 people were treated for injuries in Durres, Tirana and Thumane.

Albanian prime minister Edi Rama said all government agencies are on alert and “intensively working to save lives at the fatal spots in Durres and Thumane”.

“It is a dramatic moment where we should preserve calm, stay alongside each other to cope with this shock,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Mr Rama added that neighbouring Kosovo is sending an emergency team to help the country deal with the incident.

The quake, which was felt along the Albanian coast, had a depth of 12 miles.

The Albanian president called the situation ‘very dramatic’ (AP)
Authorities reported scores of aftershocks and called on people in the most affected areas to stay out of their homes.

Residents reported seeing cracks in their apartment walls. Some people were seen leaving their homes to go to open areas.

Local media reported that a restaurant was destroyed in western Durres.

At least three apartment buildings and a power distribution station were damaged in Thumane.

An earthquake in September in roughly the same area damaged hundreds of homes.

