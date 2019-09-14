David Cameron on Brexit leads most of Britain's morning newspapers

Former Prime Minister David Cameron makes the front pages of most daily newspapers on Saturday through the admissions, regrets and attacks contained in his just-released memoirs.

The Times leads with a book extract from Mr Cameron, who insists he was right to call the Brexit referendum, but says he’s sorry for the uncertainty and division that has followed, and that ultimately, he failed.

The Guardian reports Mr Cameron thinks every day about the referendum result and feels Boris Johnson has behaved “appallingly” by proroguing Parliament.

The Guardian reports Mr Cameron thinks every day about the referendum result and feels Boris Johnson has behaved "appallingly" by proroguing Parliament.

The Guardian front page, Saturday 14 September 2019 | Cameron: Johnson has behaved appallingly

The Independent says Mr Cameron has criticised Mr Johnson’s Brexit strategy, saying a no-deal departure would be a “bad outcome” for Britain.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail lead with Mr Cameron lashing out at Mr Johnson and Michael Gove, and saying that Brexiteers had behaved appallingly.

The Daily Express says Mr Cameron was shocked that so many people wanted Brexit.

The Daily Express says Mr Cameron was shocked that so many people wanted Brexit.

Tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage - @David_Cameron admits misjudging strength of anti-EU sentiment: 'My shock so many wanted #Brexit ' - Queen's dismay over family troubles - Adele says divorce makes me feel so free - Alarming view of shrinking glacier

The i quotes Mr Cameron saying he doesn’t regret the referendum.

And the Daily Mirror focuses on Mr Cameron’s admission that he smoked marijuana.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports Boris Johnson is set to fast-track a Brexit deal.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports Boris Johnson is set to fast-track a Brexit deal.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday September 14

- Press Association