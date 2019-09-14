News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
David Cameron on Brexit leads most of Britain's morning newspapers

By Press Association
Saturday, September 14, 2019 - 07:47 AM

Former Prime Minister David Cameron makes the front pages of most daily newspapers on Saturday through the admissions, regrets and attacks contained in his just-released memoirs.

The Times leads with a book extract from Mr Cameron, who insists he was right to call the Brexit referendum, but says he’s sorry for the uncertainty and division that has followed, and that ultimately, he failed.

The Guardian reports Mr Cameron thinks every day about the referendum result and feels Boris Johnson has behaved “appallingly” by proroguing Parliament.

The Independent says Mr Cameron has criticised Mr Johnson’s Brexit strategy, saying a no-deal departure would be a “bad outcome” for Britain.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail lead with Mr Cameron lashing out at Mr Johnson and Michael Gove, and saying that Brexiteers had behaved appallingly.

The Daily Express says Mr Cameron was shocked that so many people wanted Brexit.

The i quotes Mr Cameron saying he doesn’t regret the referendum.

And the Daily Mirror focuses on Mr Cameron’s admission that he smoked marijuana.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports Boris Johnson is set to fast-track a Brexit deal.

