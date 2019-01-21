NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
David Attenborough calls for climate plan

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 10:59 PM

David Attenborough has called for a plan to tackle environmental problems with our actions now affecting the next few thousand years.

The veteran broadcaster, 92, used an award acceptance speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday to urge business leaders and governments to come up with “practical solutions”.

The Blue Planet and Dynasties narrator said: “We can create a world with clean air and water, unlimited energy and fish stocks that will sustain us well into the future. But to do that, we need a plan.”

Attenborough, who was given a Crystal Award for his leadership in environmental stewardship, outlined how UN decisions on climate change, sustainable development and a new deal for nature would shape the future.

“What we do now and in the next few years will profoundly affect the next few thousand years,” he added.

Attenborough will take to the WEF stage again on Tuesday to be interviewed by the Duke of Cambridge.

William will discuss the urgent challenges facing the next generation of environmental leaders with Attenborough, who he has described as having “the single most important impact in my conservation thinking”.

- Press Association


David AttenboroughDavosWorld Economic Forum

