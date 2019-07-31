News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Daredevil to try and cross Channel on flyboard again after crash in first attempt

Daredevil to try and cross Channel on flyboard again after crash in first attempt
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 12:06 PM

French inventor Franky Zapata will try again to traverse the English Channel on a flying board after his first attempt failed at the halfway mark.

The 40-year-old’s wife, Christele, said he will retry the 22.4-mile journey on Sunday from the French town of Sangatte to an area near Dover in England.

Mr Zapata’s first attempt ended in failure (AP)
Mr Zapata’s first attempt ended in failure (AP)

Last week, on his first attempt, Mr Zapata crashed into a refuelling boat 12 miles into the trip.

This time, his wife said he will use a larger boat for the refuelling stop in the hope that it will make landing easier.

The inventor has had to build a new board, a customised version of the Flyboard his company sells for water sports.

The engine is fuelled by paraffin he carries in a backpack, with his feet fastened to the board.

READ MORE

Human ‘love hormone’ found to turn starfish stomachs inside out

- Press Association

More on this topic

Maura's parents wait for her at airport arrivals wearing '#fannyflutters' t-shirts Maura's parents wait for her at airport arrivals wearing '#fannyflutters' t-shirts

Strictly to announce three contestants on The One ShowStrictly to announce three contestants on The One Show

In Pictures: Love Island winners smitten as they arrive homeIn Pictures: Love Island winners smitten as they arrive home

Dermot O’Leary to interview Ed Miliband and Andrew Scott on new podcastDermot O’Leary to interview Ed Miliband and Andrew Scott on new podcast

ChannelflyboardFranky Zapata

More in this Section

‘Growing concern’ for crew of British-flagged tanker seized by Iran‘Growing concern’ for crew of British-flagged tanker seized by Iran

Donald Trump celebrates rise of democracy amid controversy over racial commentsDonald Trump celebrates rise of democracy amid controversy over racial comments

Ex-PC in England committed misconduct over ‘time-wasting’ murder victim, panel findsEx-PC in England committed misconduct over ‘time-wasting’ murder victim, panel finds

Johnson says failure to secure Brexit deal will be EU’s faultJohnson says failure to secure Brexit deal will be EU’s fault


Lifestyle

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

There are many climbing plants to choose from but clematis is the pick of the bunch for Peter DowdallScaling new heights

WITH roles in prolific TV dramas like Taken Down and Charlie, Cork actor Gavin O’Connor is having a successful career. However he also has a passion for writing, and his first novel, Mojo, was a labour of love. “I sat down one day on the good advice of a friend of mine and it just poured out of me. I finished it pretty quickly. It’s about a boy band who reunite 10 years and 10lbs too late only to be double-crossed by their ex-manager and record company. There was so much comedy to mine from that set-up too,” he says.The shape I'm in: Gavin O’Connor

This season calls for a drop of something clean and refreshing. Keep your cool with Sam Wylie-Harris’ top picks.Crisp and fresh: 7 invigorating white wines to sip this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »