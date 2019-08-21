News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Danish royal palace ‘surprised’ as Trump cancels trip amid Greenland row

Danish royal palace ‘surprised’ as Trump cancels trip amid Greenland row
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 10:35 AM

Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a visit to Denmark next month after the prime minister described his plan to buy Greenland as “absurd” has taken the Danish royal palace by surprise, a spokeswoman said.

Lene Balleby said the news was “a surprise” to the royal household, which had formally invited the US president to visit Denmark on September 2 and 3 as part of a European trip.

Mr Trump announced his decision by tweet after the Danish prime minister dismissed the notion of selling the semi-autonomous territory to the US as “an absurd discussion”.

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on prime minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Mr Trump said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Danish government, but former government ministers were quick to speak out.

Martin Lidegaard, a former foreign minister, told broadcaster TV2 it was “a diplomatic farce” and said Mr Trump’s behaviour was “grotesque” and he was “throwing a hissy fit”.

The cancellation was “deeply insulting to the people of Greenland and Denmark”, former prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt wrote on Twitter.

Claus Oxfeldt, chairman of Denmark’s main police union, told Danish media that authorities had been busy planning the third visit by a sitting US president to the Scandinavian Nato member.

“As far as I know, it has created great frustrations to have spent so much time preparing for a visit that is cancelled,” he was quoted as saying.

Mr Trump had said on Sunday that he was interested in buying Greenland for strategic purposes, but said a purchase was not a priority. Ms Frederiksen and Greenland’s premier Kim Kielsen responded that Greenland is not for sale.

“The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct,” Mr Trump said. “I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!”

White House spokesman Judd Deere later confirmed that the visit to Denmark had been cancelled. Mr Trump’s visit to Poland is expected to go ahead.

Kim Kielsen with Mette Frederiksen (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)
Kim Kielsen with Mette Frederiksen (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

Greenland sits between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans, and a 660,000-square-mile ice sheet covers 80% of the island.

Retreating ice could uncover potential oil and mineral resources in Greenland which dramatically change the island’s fortunes. However, no oil has yet been found in Greenlandic waters and the thickness of the ice means exploration is only possible in coastal regions.

Even there, conditions are far from ideal, due to the long winter with frozen ports, 24-hour darkness and temperatures regularly dropping below minus 30C in northern parts.

It would not be the first time an American leader has tried to buy the world’s largest island. In 1946, the US proposed to pay Denmark 100 million dollars to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

Under a 1951 deal, Denmark allowed the US to build bases and radar stations on Greenland.

The US Air Force has one base in northern Greenland, Thule Air Force Base, 745 miles south of the North Pole. Former military airfields in Narsarsuaq, Kulusuk and Kangerlussuaq have become civilian airports.

The Thule base, constructed in 1952, was originally designed as a refuelling base for long-range bombing missions. It has been a ballistic missile early warning and space surveillance site since 1961.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Trump pulls out of planned Denmark visit after PM shuts door on Greenland saleTrump pulls out of planned Denmark visit after PM shuts door on Greenland sale

Trump says it would be ‘appropriate’ for Russia to rejoin G-7Trump says it would be ‘appropriate’ for Russia to rejoin G-7

‘I promise not to do this’: Trump jokes about building hotel in Greenland‘I promise not to do this’: Trump jokes about building hotel in Greenland

Donald Trump’s desire to buy Greenland for US ‘absurd’, says Denmark’s PMDonald Trump’s desire to buy Greenland for US ‘absurd’, says Denmark’s PM

Donald TrumpGreenlandTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Growth in data and questions on quality ‘increasing researcher workload’Growth in data and questions on quality ‘increasing researcher workload’

British consulate worker detained for 15 days, says ChinaBritish consulate worker detained for 15 days, says China

Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds blocked from US visitBoris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds blocked from US visit

Court upholds child sex convictions against Cardinal George PellCourt upholds child sex convictions against Cardinal George Pell


Lifestyle

We have two words for you: tiny sunglasses.6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced

With more than 70 museums, 30 parks and a maze of canals, this city is a giant playground, says Kirsty Masterman.Bikes, boats and pancakes: Why Amsterdam is the new go-to destination for family-friendly travel

It’s 100% better than takeout.How to make Jamie Oliver’s veggie pad thai

The Hunger is billed as an opera, but its composer, Donnacha Dennehy, prefers to call it a “docu-cantata”.The Hunger: Appeals to God and for pity in this clash of two linguistic worlds

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »