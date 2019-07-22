Danish police investigate after 100 gravestones vandalised

About 100 gravestones in Denmark have been found vandalised with graffiti in a cemetery next to Hadsund Church in the eastern part of the Jutland peninsula.

Several of the gravestones had 666 written on them with black spray paint and large letters.

The number is generally considered to be a sign of the devil. Hadsund Cemetery in Denmark (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

The church’s staff noticed the vandalism early Sunday and immediately alerted regional police, who are investigating the matter.

The motive for the vandalism remains unclear.

A similar incident took place at the nearby Visborg Church in 2016, when more than 100 gravestones at its cemetery were found vandalised with graffiti.

- Press Association